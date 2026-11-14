Healthcare hiring around Glen Allen, VA is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to pharmacy support. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Part-time / Per Diem

Pay: $47.00/hour

Daytime hospice RN role focused on palliative and supportive care for patients and families. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of nursing experience, can handle emotionally heavy situations, and want flexible per diem hours.

Employer: Physical Therapy Solutions

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$100,000/year (based on experience)

(based on experience) Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus

Join a long-standing outpatient ortho clinic with modern facilities and strong support staff. Offers mentorship for new grads, continuing education support, 401(k), and solid PTO, ideal if you want one-on-one ortho care and room to grow.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay range: $16.50–$25.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/11/2027

Front-line pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), and assist patients at the counter and drive-thru. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and structured training to meet state licensing and certification rules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the employer’s site for similar openings nearby. The right fit often shows up when you’re already looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.