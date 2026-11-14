Glen Allen is busy hiring in sales and marketing right now, especially for folks who like client-facing work and building long-term accounts. Here are a few solid roles with clear growth paths and strong earning potential.

Employer: EcoShield Pest Solutions

EcoShield Pest Solutions Location: Glen Allen, VA (4949-B Cox Rd, Richmond, VA 23060)

(4949-B Cox Rd, Richmond, VA 23060) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour base + uncapped commission; most earn ~$60,000–$90,000/year

You’ll visit homes and businesses, inspect for pest issues, and sell tailored protection plans. Good fit if you like being on the move, talking with people, and want commission upside plus weekly pay, benefits, 401(k) match, and paid holidays.

Employer: EcoShield Pest Solutions

EcoShield Pest Solutions Location: Glen Allen, VA (4949-B Cox Rd, Richmond, VA 23060)

(4949-B Cox Rd, Richmond, VA 23060) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour base + uncapped commission; most earn ~$60,000–$90,000/year

Very similar to the In Home Sales Inspector, but focused on driving branch revenue through warm leads, cold calls, and onsite visits. Great if you have at least 6+ months of sales experience, want steady leads, full benefits, weekly pay, and strong commission potential.

Employer: USI Insurance Services

Location: Glen Allen, VA (Hybrid) – home office plus travel to carrier, client, and staff meetings

– home office plus travel to carrier, client, and staff meetings Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive pay + incentives and full benefits)

You’ll partner with sales associates to market new commercial insurance accounts, negotiate with carriers, and handle proposals and onboarding. Ideal if you have 5+ years in commercial P&C, a Property & Casualty license, and want a hybrid schedule with a large, nationally recognized brokerage.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.