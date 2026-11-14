Glen Allen’s accounting scene is busy, especially for tax pros and students. Here are a few solid roles worth a look right now.

Employer: CyberCoders (public accounting client)

CyberCoders (public accounting client) Location: Richmond / Glen Allen, VA

Salary: $75,000–$110,000 base + bonus

Type: Full-time

Handle and review complex tax returns for individuals, corporations, partnerships, and trusts while advising clients on tax planning. This role offers a clear path toward Tax Manager, firm-paid CPE, modern work-life balance (reduced busy-season hours), and full benefits including 401(k) match, PTO, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: KWC CPAs

Location: Glen Allen, VA (Richmond Office – 4405 Cox Road)

Salary: Paid internship

Type: Internship, ~25 hours/week (Jan–Apr 2028)

Hands-on tax prep experience from January to April with one of Virginia’s Top 25 public accounting firms. You’ll get structured training, a mentor and peer buddy, and a shot at future roles like Summer Intern or Staff Accountant I if things go well.

Employer: Sherwood Staffing Partners (for local CPA firm)

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Salary: $80,000–$100,000 base

Type: Full-time, onsite (potential hybrid later)

Work as a true tax generalist across individuals (including high net worth), partnerships, corporations, and nonprofits. This firm offers a reasonable busy season (around 55 hours/week), extra PTO for overtime, strong health coverage, 401(k) with profit sharing, and a clear path into management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter or firm—they often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.