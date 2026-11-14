Glen Allen has a few solid office roles open right now, with steady pay and benefits. If you like keeping things organized and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Glen Allen, VA

Pay: $21–$24/hour + $2,000 annual bonus potential

Type: Full-time, office-based

This role connects clients, patients, and caregivers and keeps schedules on track. Comes with weekly paychecks, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and lots of training and growth options.

Also listed here: Same Client Coordinator role on Indeed

Employer: Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Pay: $55,000–$70,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead the office for a major truck leasing operation—manage staff schedules, reports, records, and customer issues. Includes strong healthcare benefits, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, and training in a growing transportation company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Glen Allen.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.