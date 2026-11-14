Glen Allen has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and helping customers face-to-face. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions) Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hour

Hands-on role setting up displays, resetting shelves, and keeping products easy to find in local stores. Training is provided, no experience required, and there are growth opportunities, customizable benefits, and chances for extra hours if you want them.

Employer: Northern Tool + Equipment

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $18.90/hour (based on skills, experience, and location)

Keep shelves full and the store looking sharp by unloading trucks, stocking, and helping customers with carry-outs and product assembly. Offers flexible scheduling, employee discounts, Daily Pay, and access to benefits if you work 30+ hours.

Employer: GPM Investments

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Likely full-time (customer service leadership role)

Lead the front line at a busy convenience store: greeting customers, running the register, handling money orders and lottery, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Good fit if you have strong customer service skills, can handle cash accurately, and want a team lead position.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has schedule or shift details that make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.