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🏗️ Glen Allen VA Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Glen Allen’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in transportation, power, and geotechnical work. If you’re an engineer looking to grow your career without leaving the Richmond area, these roles are worth a look.
Geotechnical Engineering Manager 1
- Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.
- Location: Glen Allen, VA (Richmond office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a Power Generation Geotechnical Engineering Group with a mix of office and field work. This role is ideal if you have 12+ years’ experience, a P.E. license, and want to manage projects, mentor staff, and build client relationships across energy, industrial, and infrastructure projects.
Transportation Engineer (Traffic/Roadway)
- Employer: Rinker Design Associates (RDA)
- Location: Glen Allen, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range noted in posting (see listing for details)
- Bonus: $2,000 – $10,000 sign-on bonus
Join a growing transportation team working on VDOT and municipal roadway/traffic projects. Great fit if you have 4+ years of traffic/roadway experience, EIT (PE preferred), and skills in MicroStation/OpenRoads, Synchro, HCS. Strong benefits and a collaborative, local-firm feel backed by a larger group.
Mid-Level Geotechnical Engineer
- Employer: Schnabel Engineering
- Location: Glen Allen / Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $135,000
Employee-owned firm doing geotechnical, geostructural, tunnel, and dam engineering. This mid-level role (about 5+ years’ experience, PE in VA or within 6 months) lets you manage investigations, analyses, reports, and clients, with strong benefits, ESOP, bonuses, and lots of technical variety.
Senior Engineer – Electric Transmission Planning Modeling
- Employer: Dominion Energy
- Location: Glen Allen, VA
- Type: Full-time, hybrid 3 days office / 2 days remote
- Salary: $90,900 – $118,100 (expected hiring range)
Work on long-term transmission planning within the PJM system, helping integrate renewables and plan the “grid of the future.” Best for someone with 5+ years of power systems experience, strong modeling skills (e.g., PSS/E, ASPEN, data analytics), and an ABET engineering degree. Solid pay, big-company benefits, and clear career paths.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has multiple engineering roles and often hires at different levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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