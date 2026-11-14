Glen Allen’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in transportation, power, and geotechnical work. If you’re an engineer looking to grow your career without leaving the Richmond area, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.

GAI Consultants, Inc. Location: Glen Allen, VA (Richmond office)

(Richmond office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Power Generation Geotechnical Engineering Group with a mix of office and field work. This role is ideal if you have 12+ years’ experience, a P.E. license, and want to manage projects, mentor staff, and build client relationships across energy, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

Employer: Rinker Design Associates (RDA)

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range noted in posting (see listing for details)

Range noted in posting (see listing for details) Bonus: $2,000 – $10,000 sign-on bonus

Join a growing transportation team working on VDOT and municipal roadway/traffic projects. Great fit if you have 4+ years of traffic/roadway experience, EIT (PE preferred), and skills in MicroStation/OpenRoads, Synchro, HCS. Strong benefits and a collaborative, local-firm feel backed by a larger group.

Employer: Schnabel Engineering

Location: Glen Allen / Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000 – $135,000

Employee-owned firm doing geotechnical, geostructural, tunnel, and dam engineering. This mid-level role (about 5+ years’ experience, PE in VA or within 6 months) lets you manage investigations, analyses, reports, and clients, with strong benefits, ESOP, bonuses, and lots of technical variety.

Employer: Dominion Energy

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time, hybrid 3 days office / 2 days remote

Full-time, Salary: $90,900 – $118,100 (expected hiring range)

Work on long-term transmission planning within the PJM system, helping integrate renewables and plan the “grid of the future.” Best for someone with 5+ years of power systems experience, strong modeling skills (e.g., PSS/E, ASPEN, data analytics), and an ABET engineering degree. Solid pay, big-company benefits, and clear career paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has multiple engineering roles and often hires at different levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.