Looking for a new feline friend in Glen Allen, VA? These adoptable cats at the Henrico County Police Animal Shelter are waiting for a safe, loving home.

The shelter is open by appointment only. Please call (804) 727-8807 Monday–Saturday, 10:00 am–4:30 pm to schedule a visit.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Henrico County Police Animal Shelter

Phone: (804) 727-8807

A young boy with a big name and his whole life ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, School Bus could be your new buddy.

👉 Meet CA 115 School Bus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Shelter: Henrico County Police Animal Shelter

Phone: (804) 727-8807

Miles Finch is a handsome orange boy, a classic “ginger” cat look. If you like a more settled, grown-up cat, this adult gentleman may be a great match.

👉 Meet CA 133 Miles Finch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Henrico County Police Animal Shelter

Phone: (804) 727-8807

Mystery is a sleek black beauty with a medium-length coat. If you love elegant, all-black cats, she could be the one to curl up on your couch.

👉 Meet CA 114 Mystery and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Henrico County Police Animal Shelter

Phone: (804) 727-8807

Spooky is a fluffy brown tabby with a long, soft coat. If you enjoy brushing and pampering a longhaired cat, he might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet CA 117 Spooky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Henrico County Police Animal Shelter

Phone: (804) 727-8807

Meeny is a tiny girl looking for a family to grow up with. Kittens need time, play, and patience, but they give back so much love.

👉 Meet FC 94 Meeny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Henrico County Police Animal Shelter

Phone: (804) 727-8807

Leap Frog is a brown tabby kitten with a playful name to match her young age. She’s ready to hop into a new home that can keep up with kitten fun.

👉 Meet CA 118 Leap Frog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Henrico County Police Animal Shelter

Phone: (804) 727-8807

Ash is a young cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth and curiosity. She could be a nice middle ground if you want a playful cat who’s a bit more grown.

👉 Meet FC 101 Ash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Henrico County Police Animal Shelter at (804) 727-8807 to set up an adoption appointment, or click through to their listings to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.