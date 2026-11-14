Looking for a new four-legged friend in Glen Allen, VA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Henrico County Police Animal Shelter and could be the perfect match for your family.

All dogs below are available by appointment only. Please call the shelter to set up a visit.

Breed: Beagle

Beagle Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Henrico County Police Animal Shelter

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Glen Allen, VA Contact: (804) 727-8807 (Mon–Sat, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm)

(Mon–Sat, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm) Adoption process: Shelter is appointment only; dogs can be viewed online and then met in person once you schedule.

If you’ve been thinking about a classic hound companion, Flapjack might be the one. Call the shelter to learn more about his temperament, health, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet DA 31 Flapjack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle

Beagle Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Henrico County Police Animal Shelter

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Glen Allen, VA Contact: (804) 727-8807 (Mon–Sat, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm)

(Mon–Sat, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm) Adoption process: Appointment required; view online first, then schedule a visit.

Pancake is another beagle buddy hoping for a loving home. Reach out to the shelter to ask about her personality, whether she’s a good fit for kids or other pets, and current adoption fees.

👉 Meet DQ 64 Pancake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix

Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Henrico County Police Animal Shelter

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Glen Allen, VA Contact: (804) 727-8807 (Mon–Sat, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm)

(Mon–Sat, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm) Adoption process: Appointment only; start by viewing her profile online.

Autumn is a young Lab/Border Collie mix, a combo often known for energy and smarts. Call the shelter to ask about her activity level, training needs, and adoption fee so you can see if she’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet PR 52 Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Glen Allen, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Call Henrico County Police Animal Shelter at (804) 727-8807 to schedule an appointment, or share this list with friends and neighbors who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.