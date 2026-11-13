Glen Allen has some strong leadership roles open right now, especially in insurance and service management. If you’ve got team-leading experience, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,400 – $190,500 base, plus potential annual incentive plan

Lead the development of new and updated insurance products for Markel’s US Insurance Division. You’ll draft coverage forms, research competitors, support regulatory filings, and mentor teammates while working with product and business leaders.

Employer: Dodson Brothers Exterminating (Dodson Pest Control)

Dodson Brothers Exterminating (Dodson Pest Control) Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation with salary, commissions, and bonus (exact range not listed)

Run a local branch for one of the largest family-owned pest control companies in the U.S. You’ll oversee hiring, training, scheduling, budgeting, and customer visits, with no Saturday office hours and access to 401(k) with profit sharing, insurance, and paid time off.

Employer: Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Salary: $91,500 – $190,500 base, plus potential annual incentive plan

Manage a team of examiners handling complex excess non-construction bodily injury and property damage claims. You’ll set direction, review large losses and reserves, support budgets, and work closely with underwriting and actuarial teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on what they need and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.