undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Glen Allen Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
Glen Allen has some solid food and fun spots hiring right now. Good mix of flexible hours, entry-level roles, and chances to grow.
Full-Time Restaurant Team Member - Naz’s Halal Food
- Employer: Naz's Halal Food
- Location: Glen Allen, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $18.00/hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training
Punctual, dependable folks who want steady hours and a fast-paced restaurant job will like this one. Previous experience helps but isn’t required, and they offer flexible shifts (day and night) plus chances for extra hours.
Prepared Foods Dishwasher - Part Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Glen Allen, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$24.40/hour, based on experience
- Perks: Store discount, paid time off, health & wellness and financial programs (per Whole Benefits plan)
Great fit if you like staying busy, keeping things clean, and want a well-known employer. You’ll handle dishwashing and kitchen cleanliness, work in a fast-paced setting, and may have flexible hours including nights, weekends, and holidays.
Team Member
- Employer: Urban Air Adventure Park
- Location: Glen Allen, VA
- Type: Likely part-time (various in-park roles)
- Pay: $12.80/hour
Fun, high-energy job at an indoor adventure park with roles like Court Monitor, Front Desk, Party Host, and Café. You’ll help guests, keep areas safe and clean, and must have reliable transportation and weekend availability.
If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.