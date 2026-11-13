Glen Allen has some solid food and fun spots hiring right now. Good mix of flexible hours, entry-level roles, and chances to grow.

Employer: Naz's Halal Food

Naz's Halal Food Location: Glen Allen, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $18.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Punctual, dependable folks who want steady hours and a fast-paced restaurant job will like this one. Previous experience helps but isn’t required, and they offer flexible shifts (day and night) plus chances for extra hours.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$24.40/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Perks: Store discount, paid time off, health & wellness and financial programs (per Whole Benefits plan)

Great fit if you like staying busy, keeping things clean, and want a well-known employer. You’ll handle dishwashing and kitchen cleanliness, work in a fast-paced setting, and may have flexible hours including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Urban Air Adventure Park

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Likely part-time (various in-park roles)

Likely part-time (various in-park roles) Pay: $12.80/hour

Fun, high-energy job at an indoor adventure park with roles like Court Monitor, Front Desk, Party Host, and Café. You’ll help guests, keep areas safe and clean, and must have reliable transportation and weekend availability.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.