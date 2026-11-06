🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs in Glen Allen, VA

Glen Allen’s hotel scene is busy, which means steady work for people who like keeping buildings clean, safe, and running right.

Below are several hands-on roles in building and grounds / hotel maintenance and housekeeping leadership hiring now in Glen Allen, VA.

Employer: Commonwealth Lodging Management LLC

Commonwealth Lodging Management LLC Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Support the hotel’s engineering and maintenance team with repairs, preventive maintenance, and safety checks across guest rooms and public areas. This is a good fit if you have 1–2+ years maintenance experience, can lift 50+ lbs, and are comfortable working with tools, basic electrical, plumbing, and HVAC in both indoor and outdoor areas.

Employer: Commonwealth Lodging Management LLC

Commonwealth Lodging Management LLC Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Lead daily housekeeping operations for guest rooms, public spaces, and possibly laundry, while training staff and handling room inspections and schedules. Great if you have 2+ years as a Room Attendant plus 2–3 years managing staff, know cleaning standards and chemicals, and don’t mind a very active job with lifting and long periods on your feet.

Employer: Shamin Hotels

Shamin Hotels Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits for full-time associates described)

Supervise room attendants, assign and inspect rooms, and jump in on cleaning when needed to keep the hotel spotless. Shamin highlights benefits for full-time staff (health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, hotel discounts and more) and offers growth across 70+ hotels. Good for someone with strong customer service, time management, and attention to detail who can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—hotel roles in Glen Allen tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.