🛒 Glen Allen Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Glen Allen has a nice mix of front-of-house, tech, and retail roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced restaurant role where you’re the friendly face at the counter. Great if you enjoy the food & beverage scene and want a place to grow your customer service skills.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Targeted pay range $12.50 – $19.50/hour

Hands-on job building and repairing bikes while helping customers pick the right gear. Good fit if you like sports, working with your hands, and staying active on the sales floor.

Employer: Loyalty Automotive

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Be the first person customers see at a brand-new dealership and help keep the service drive running smoothly. Nice option if you like cars, fast-paced days, and clear paths to grow into advisor or management roles.

Employer: ActionLink

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Lead store projects like fixture installs, resets, and tech displays across retail locations. Great for someone who likes light hands-on work, some travel, and being the go-to leader on site.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (not listed)

Competitive pay (not listed) Application deadline: At least 5 days from posting date

Help customers choose the right Microsoft tech while hitting sales goals and keeping your department looking sharp. Good match if you enjoy gadgets, problem-solving, and earning with sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; the good ones go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.