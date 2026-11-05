💰 Glen Allen Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Glen Allen’s finance scene is busy right now, especially around real estate and tax. If you’ve got accounting skills or client-facing finance experience, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Richmond, VA (listed under Glen Allen)

(listed under Glen Allen) Salary: $75K–$110K base + bonus

Type: Full-time

This public accounting role is heavy on complex tax returns, research, and client advisory work. Good fit if you have 2–3+ years in public accounting and a CPA (or close to it) and want a clear path toward Tax Manager plus firm-paid CPE and modern work-life balance.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

You’ll handle financial statements, journal entries, reconciliations, and audit work papers across multiple companies. Great if you have 2+ years of accounting, strong Excel skills, and want broad exposure to real estate and corporate accounting.

Employer: Capital Square

Location: Glen Allen, VA (office-based, 1 remote day/week )

(office-based, ) Salary: Not listed (industry-competitive + bonuses)

Not listed (industry-competitive + bonuses) Type: Full-time

This is a financially focused, client-facing role supporting investor relations—processing distributions, updating CRM data, and answering investor questions. Ideal if you have basic accounting skills, 2+ years in a fast-paced office, and want strong benefits (medical with 100% employee-only premiums, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—small edits can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.