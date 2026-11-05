⚖️ Glen Allen Legal & Compliance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Glen Allen is busy right now with legal and compliance roles, especially in insurance and financial services. If you’ve got courtroom, claims, or regulatory experience, there’s real money on the table here.

Employer: W3Global (for a Central Virginia criminal defense firm)

W3Global (for a Central Virginia criminal defense firm) Location: Glen Allen / Richmond, VA (Hybrid in Henrico County)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes 401(k, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO)

Run your own Virginia criminal defense caseload, including jury trials and work with expert witnesses, across Central Virginia courts. You’ll mentor junior attorneys, help shape firm processes, and have a lot of autonomy while still working in a tight, collaborative team.

Employer: Markel Corporation

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $134,090 base, plus potential annual incentive

Handle moderate to complex marine bodily injury claims from coverage review through mediation or litigation, with authority to make decisions and manage outside counsel. This role is great if you like technical coverage work, mentoring others, and want strong corporate benefits (401(k) with match, ESPP, medical, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave).

Employer: Citizens Wealth Management (Citizens Bank)

(Citizens Bank) Location: Glen Allen, VA or Johnston, RI (4 days on-site; remote considered for highly qualified candidates)

(4 days on-site; for highly qualified candidates) Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,000 – $100,000 per year

Lead FCRA and credit reporting compliance across credit bureaus, ChexSystems, and Early Warning Services (EWS). You’ll be the go-to expert on Metro 2, data integrity, and remediation, with lots of cross-team influence and solid bank benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, education reimbursement, generous PTO).

Employer: Markel Corporation

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,400 – $107,250 base, plus potential annual incentive

Work on Directors & Officers and Financial Institutions liability claims, from coverage analysis through settlement, including overseeing litigation nationwide. Ideal if you have D&O/financial lines or coverage experience and want to grow in a Fortune 500 insurer with strong benefits and about 20% travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or talent pools you can join.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.