🏗️ Glen Allen Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Glen Allen is busy with infrastructure and building projects, and a few solid engineering roles are open right now. If you’re into systems, roads, or BIM, these are worth a look.

Employer: Carrier (Automated Logic)

Carrier (Automated Logic) Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,500 – $129,500/year

Deadline: Applications open for at least 3 days from Nov 4, 2026

Design and program advanced building automation systems that cut energy use and improve comfort. This role offers strong training, clear career paths into leadership, cash incentives, and a full benefits package (health, retirement, generous paid time off, disability, life insurance, and tuition help).

Employer: Rinker Design Associates (RDA)

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $78,000/year

Great fit for a recent civil engineering grad who wants to work on real roadway, intersection, and multimodal projects from day one. You’ll learn from senior engineers, use design software, and get a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, parental leave) in a collaborative team setting.

Employer: DPR Construction

Location: Glen Allen, VA

Type: Full-time

Use tools like Revit, AutoCAD, Evolve, and Navisworks to build and coordinate detailed electrical BIM models for complex projects. Ideal if you have 2+ years in electrical detailing/modeling and want to work with a major contractor on advanced technology, healthcare, and commercial builds.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.