Glastonbury has a nice mix of hands-on logistics and office-based supply chain roles right now. If you like keeping products moving and staying organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: HEICO

HEICO Location: Glastonbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on purchasing aerospace products and materials, managing suppliers, pricing, and on-time delivery. Good fit if you enjoy data, negotiating with vendors, and keeping inventory and reports tight and accurate.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Glastonbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00–$30.20 per hour, commensurate with experience

You’ll handle receiving, accounting, and distribution for all incoming products in the store, plus work closely with vendors and store teams. This is a good pick if you like staying active, don’t mind cold storage areas, and want access to Whole Foods’ “Whole Benefits” and store discount.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick, tailored resume today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.