Healthcare hiring is steady in Glastonbury, CT right now, with options from mental health to outpatient rehab. If you’re licensed and patient-focused, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: Glastonbury Center, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide evidence-based assessment, diagnosis, and therapy for a diverse patient group in an integrated, team-based clinic. Good fit if you enjoy working closely with physicians and nurses, doing both individual and group therapy, and supporting crisis care.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Glastonbury Center, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based adult outpatient role focused on preventive care, diagnosis, and ongoing management. You’ll work with a multidisciplinary team and use Epic, Dragon, and AI tools to streamline documentation; teaching is optional if you like to precept.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare / Orthopedic Associates of Hartford

Location: 345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT

Type: Temporary, in-person

Shift: 2 evenings (10:30am–7pm) + 3 mornings (7am–3:30pm)

2 evenings (10:30am–7pm) + 3 mornings (7am–3:30pm) Bonus: $12,000 sign-on bonus (per listing)

(per listing) Salary: Not listed

Outpatient ortho role with a strong rehab network and direct collaboration with orthopedic surgeons. Great if you love sports and musculoskeletal cases, want access to MedBridge and clinical development, and like the idea of observing surgeries to sharpen your treatment plans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or upcoming openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.