Glastonbury has a nice mix of education roles right now, from early childhood leadership to corporate training and school sports coaching. If you like helping people learn and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crum & Forster / Travel Insured International

Crum & Forster / Travel Insured International Location: Glastonbury, CT (hybrid 1–2 days/week; open to 100% remote on EST )

(hybrid 1–2 days/week; ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,300 – $134,000/year

Design and deliver training for a leading travel insurance provider, using eLearning, live sessions, and AI tools. Great fit if you have 6+ years in L&D, strong instructional design skills, and want a role that blends strategy, facilitation, and career development support for staff.

Employer: The Learning Experience

Location: Glastonbury, CT (Central Connecticut)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000/year

Benefits: Health, dental, 401(k), paid time off, training & development

Lead the daily operations of an early childhood center—managing staff, enrollment, family relationships, and licensing. Ideal if you have CT Head Teacher Certificate, childcare leadership experience, and want to run a center while staying close to the classroom.

Employer: Glastonbury Public Schools

Location: Glastonbury High School, Glastonbury, CT

Type: Seasonal/part-time coaching (Spring 2027)

Seasonal/part-time coaching (Spring 2027) Pay: $5,574 for the season

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:30–6:30 pm, some weekends

Support the girls lacrosse program with skills training, strategy, and conditioning. Best for someone with prior lacrosse coaching experience, CT coaching/teaching permits, and current CPR/First Aid who wants to work directly with student-athletes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules, expectations, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.