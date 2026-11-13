Glastonbury is quietly building a strong hub for legal, claims, and compliance pros, especially in insurance and environmental work. If you’ve got experience in regulations or complex claims, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CNA Insurance

CNA Insurance Location: Glastonbury, CT (Corporate Legal, supporting national Claims)

(Corporate Legal, supporting national Claims) Type: Full-time

Salary range (national base for this level): $97,000 – $189,000 annually

Lead legal and regulatory strategy for CNA’s Commercial P&C and Specialty claims. You’ll advise senior Claims leadership on compliance, licensing, audits, and complex transactions, and may mentor other attorneys. JD, bar license, and 9+ years of relevant legal experience are required, with strong insurance claims/regulatory background preferred.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Glastonbury or Shelton, CT (other Northeast offices considered)

(other Northeast offices considered) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $123,600 – $183,600

Senior EHS compliance role leading multi-media environmental programs (air, water, waste, stormwater, SPCC, RCRA, TSCA, etc.) for industrial, energy, and infrastructure clients. You’ll manage projects, mentor junior staff, and support business development, with 7–15+ years of environmental compliance experience and strong EPA/Northeast regulatory knowledge.

Employer: CNA Insurance

CNA Insurance Location: Glastonbury, CT (hybrid – about 2 days/week in office)

(hybrid – about 2 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary range (national base for this level): $72,000 – $141,000 annually

High-complexity workers’ comp claims role handling investigations, litigation strategy, and major settlements for commercial accounts. You’ll work closely with attorneys, doctors, and insureds, guide junior staff, and stay on top of state regulations; 8+ years of relevant claims experience is typically expected.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has related roles and clear growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.