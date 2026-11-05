🏗️ Glastonbury CT: Multiple Benesch Engineering & Design Roles

Glastonbury is quietly building up its design and engineering scene, and Benesch is a big part of that. If you’re into civil, landscape, or land development work, there are a few solid ways to get your foot in the door (or level up) right now.

Employer: Benesch

Benesch Location: Glastonbury, CT (office-based, field-focused role)

(office-based, field-focused role) Type: Internship / Volunteer

Salary: Not listed

Work on real roadway and infrastructure projects, doing daily field inspections, measurements, and reports. Great fit if you’re pursuing a BS in Civil or Construction Engineering, want hands-on site experience, and don’t mind travel to project locations.

Employer: Benesch

Benesch Location: Glastonbury, CT (office + project sites)

(office + project sites) Type: Internship / Volunteer

Salary: Not listed

Support landscape architecture planning and design with drafting, rendering, and site visits. Ideal if you’re studying Landscape Architecture or a related design field and are comfortable with AutoCAD, Photoshop, and 3D tools.

Employer: Benesch

Benesch Location: Glastonbury, CT (mostly in-office, some WFH)

(mostly in-office, some WFH) Type: Full-time

Salary: $37–$42/hour (CT pay transparency range)

Join the civil site/land development team producing municipal, public, and private projects. Best for someone with a BS in Civil Engineering (or related) and 1–3 years of experience who wants to grow fast and work on multiple active projects at once.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.