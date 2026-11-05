🏥 Glastonbury Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Healthcare hiring around Glastonbury, CT is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level clinical support to leadership-track roles.

Below are several local healthcare jobs you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Glastonbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.90 – $82.30/hour + $50,000 sign-on bonus

+ This role mixes patient counseling, immunizations, and clinical services with strong support for growth through Walgreens University, tuition discounts, and a 401(k) with company match. Good fit if you want retail pharmacy with flexible scheduling, big-brand benefits, and a clear path into leadership.

Employer: Dermatology Associates of Glastonbury

Dermatology Associates of Glastonbury Location: Glastonbury, CT (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time (posting text mentions full-time; confirm with employer)

(posting text mentions full-time; confirm with employer) Salary: $21 – $22/hour

Work side-by-side with dermatology providers, scribing visits and helping with rooming, minor procedures, and refills—great if you need clinical hours for nursing, PA, or med school. Offers 401(k) with match, FSA, and profit sharing, plus hands-on derm experience.

Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)

One Medical (an Amazon company) Location: West Hartford & Glastonbury, CT (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $28 – $31/hour

Be the on-site operations lead for a modern primary care clinic—overseeing schedules, inventory, front desk flow, and some basic clinical tasks like vitals and labs. Comes with a robust benefits package, including 401(k) match, paid sabbatical every 5 years, parental leave, and free One Medical membership for you and your family.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.