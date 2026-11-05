🔧 Glastonbury CT Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Glastonbury has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hotel upkeep to high-paying HVAC roles and flexible subcontract work.

Here are several building and grounds opportunities worth a look:

Employer: Independent subcontractor work (1099)

Independent subcontractor work (1099) Location: Glastonbury, CT and Central Connecticut

and Central Connecticut Type: Contract / 1099

Pay: $50,000 – $180,000 per year (project-based, not guaranteed)

Project-based work for established landscaping or snow-removal businesses that have their own crews, trucks, and equipment. You pick which jobs to accept, set your own pricing, and handle year-round services like mowing, cleanups, installs, and snow plowing.

Employer: Lantern Energy, LLC (Lantern Heating & Cooling)

Location: Glastonbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000 – $160,000 per year

Full-time residential HVAC install role with no 24-hour on-call, strong pay, and solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, company truck, tools, fuel card). You’ll need a CT S1, S2, S9, S10, D1, or D2 license and a clean driving record.

Employer: Degree Heating & Cooling

Location: Glastonbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000 – $150,000+ per year (hourly + commission; $100K+ earning potential)

Residential HVAC service role with a $10K sign-on bonus, 100% company-paid medical plan options, 3 weeks PTO, 6 paid holidays, and 401(k) with match. Requires an active CT HVAC license (D2, S1, S2, or S10) and experience diagnosing and repairing home heating and cooling systems.

Employer: Dreamscape Hospitality

Location: Glastonbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wage, based on experience

Hands-on hotel maintenance role handling basic repairs, preventative maintenance, and guest requests. Expect work like light plumbing, painting, minor room repairs, and equipment upkeep; prior hotel or trade experience and a valid driver’s license are preferred.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, update your resume, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.