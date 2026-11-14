Glasgow’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around transportation and infrastructure. If you’re a civil or geotech pro, there are several solid roles here with clear pay ranges and strong benefits.

Employer: STV

STV Location: Glasgow, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,724 – $143,685

Lead complex roadway design work for KYTC and local agencies, from alignments and cross sections to specs and bid packages. This is a senior role with 10+ years of transportation design and MicroStation/OpenRoads experience, plus a chance to mentor younger engineers and grow your leadership path.

Employer: STV

STV Location: Glasgow, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,254 – $128,290

Mid-level roadway design role supporting state and local transportation projects with strong exposure to national infrastructure work. Ideal if you have 5+ years of design experience, know MicroStation and Inroads/OpenRoads, and want clear room to advance without jumping to a new company.

Employer: STV

STV Location: Glasgow, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,982 – $82,265

Hands-on geotech role where you’ll run site investigations, supervise drill crews, and support design from early planning through final plans. Good fit for early-career engineers (1+ years, EIT preferred) who want field time, mentoring from senior staff, and experience on real transportation and infrastructure projects.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application—you can always decide later if it’s the right move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.