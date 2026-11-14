Looking for a four-legged friend in Glasgow, KY? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Barren River Animal Welfare Association for a family to love.

Breed: Blue Heeler / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Blue Heeler / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Barren River Animal Welfare Association

Phone: (270) 651-7297

Bowie is a handsome young cattle dog mix with striking black-and-white markings. If you love smart, active dogs, he could be a great match for you. Call the shelter to ask about his energy level, training, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Bowie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Australian Shepherd mix

Husky / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Barren River Animal Welfare Association

Phone: (270) 651-7297

Annie is a beautiful adult girl with a Husky/Aussie mix look and a classic black-and-white coat. These breeds are often active and people-focused, so she may enjoy walks, playtime, and mental games. Ask the shelter about her temperament, house manners, and whether she’s spayed and vaccinated.

👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Barren River Animal Welfare Association

Phone: (270) 651-7297

Nora is a young black Shepherd/Lab mix, a combo known for loyalty and eagerness to learn. She may be a great fit for someone ready to do training and give her plenty of attention. Contact the shelter to learn more about her personality and how she does with families and other pets.

👉 Meet Nora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Barren River Animal Welfare Association

Phone: (270) 651-7297

Nelson is another striking young black Lab/Shepherd mix. If you’re looking for a smart, trainable companion who can grow up with your family, he might be the one. Call the shelter to ask about his activity level, training needs, and vetting status.

👉 Meet Nelson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Bulldog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Barren River Animal Welfare Association

Phone: (270) 651-7297

Princess is a lovely young bully-breed mix with a bright white coat. She may be a wonderful companion for someone who enjoys cuddle time and regular walks. Reach out to the shelter to learn about her temperament, whether she’s spayed, and how she does with kids, dogs, or cats.

👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Barren River Animal Welfare Association at (270) 651-7297 to ask about adoption fees, vetting (shots, spay/neuter), and to schedule a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.