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🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Glasgow, KY
Looking for a four-legged friend in Glasgow, KY? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Barren River Animal Welfare Association for a family to love.
Bowie
- Breed: Blue Heeler / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Barren River Animal Welfare Association
- Phone: (270) 651-7297
Bowie is a handsome young cattle dog mix with striking black-and-white markings. If you love smart, active dogs, he could be a great match for you. Call the shelter to ask about his energy level, training, and how he does with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet Bowie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Annie
- Breed: Husky / Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Barren River Animal Welfare Association
- Phone: (270) 651-7297
Annie is a beautiful adult girl with a Husky/Aussie mix look and a classic black-and-white coat. These breeds are often active and people-focused, so she may enjoy walks, playtime, and mental games. Ask the shelter about her temperament, house manners, and whether she’s spayed and vaccinated.
👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nora
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Barren River Animal Welfare Association
- Phone: (270) 651-7297
Nora is a young black Shepherd/Lab mix, a combo known for loyalty and eagerness to learn. She may be a great fit for someone ready to do training and give her plenty of attention. Contact the shelter to learn more about her personality and how she does with families and other pets.
👉 Meet Nora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nelson
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Barren River Animal Welfare Association
- Phone: (270) 651-7297
Nelson is another striking young black Lab/Shepherd mix. If you’re looking for a smart, trainable companion who can grow up with your family, he might be the one. Call the shelter to ask about his activity level, training needs, and vetting status.
👉 Meet Nelson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Princess
- Breed: American Bulldog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Barren River Animal Welfare Association
- Phone: (270) 651-7297
Princess is a lovely young bully-breed mix with a bright white coat. She may be a wonderful companion for someone who enjoys cuddle time and regular walks. Reach out to the shelter to learn about her temperament, whether she’s spayed, and how she does with kids, dogs, or cats.
👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Barren River Animal Welfare Association at (270) 651-7297 to ask about adoption fees, vetting (shots, spay/neuter), and to schedule a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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