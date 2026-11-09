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Michaella Giorgio Wants to See More ‘Pick-Me’ Men After the Love Is Blind Reunion
By Emily Tannenbaum,5 days ago
Warning: Love Is Blind season 11 reunion spoilers, ahead. Michaella Giorgio has tired of the “pick-me” label thrust upon her and nearly every woman who appears on Love Is Blind. “I hate that dialogue, and I actually told Rob not to pick me if he wasn’t sure,” she tells Glamour over Zoom after the season 11 reunion. “I don’t like that that dialogue is being said about any of us.”