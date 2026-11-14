📅 Community art show and open house at Gladwyne Library!

Stop by the Gladwyne Meeting Room on Saturday, November 21, 2026, any time between 10:00am and 12:00pm (ET) for the opening of the Literacy and Liberty Program's community art show.

This culminating exhibit features original collaborative artworks created by the program’s artists-in-residence and library members. Artists Edna Creelman, Jeffro Kilpatrick, Carol Cole, and Jaye Tremille McNair will be there to talk about their work and experiences.

It’s an open-house style event, so you can drop in whenever it works for you during the two-hour window. Breakfast and refreshments will be available for all attendees.

Open to adults, teens, older adults, and families. Hosted at Gladwyne Library – Gladwyne Meeting Room.