📣 Peapack & Gladstone Sales & Marketing Roles with $90K–$175K+

Peapack & Gladstone has some strong pharma and healthcare marketing roles right now, especially if you like client strategy and storytelling. All three openings are with the Precision family, and they’re hiring at the supervisor and senior levels.

Employer: Precision AQ

Precision AQ Location: Gladstone, NJ

Salary: $100,000 – $139,000

Type: Full-time

If you know pharma media inside and out, this role lets you own big media AOR relationships, oversee sizable budgets, and lead a client-facing account team. You’ll guide strategy across media, search, programmatic, social, and analytics while mentoring junior staff and driving account growth.

Employer: Precision Medicine Group

Precision Medicine Group Location: Gladstone, NJ

Salary: $117,390 – $176,086

Type: Full-time

Perfect if you love storytelling plus strategy. You’ll shape the core narrative for major clinical development bids—turning complex science and operations into clear, winning presentations and decks, coaching senior presenters, and helping boost win rates on high‑stakes pursuits.

Employer: Precision AQ – Market Access Marketing

Precision AQ – Market Access Marketing Location: Gladstone, NJ

Salary: $90,000 – $115,000

Type: Full-time

This is a client lead role with top payer marketing work, focused on making new treatments accessible and affordable. You’ll be the main point of contact, run projects and budgets, mentor junior account staff, and help grow existing pharma and life sciences accounts.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on day‑to‑day work and requirements, and similar roles often pop up with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.