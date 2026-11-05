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Peapack And Gladstone
🔬 Peapack & Gladstone science roles with multiple $100K+ openings
4 days ago
Peapack and Gladstone is quietly busy in clinical research right now. If you’ve got data management experience, there are some strong six-figure roles open nearby.
Clinical Data Manager II
- Employer: Precision For Medicine
- Location: Gladstone, NJ
- Salary: $110,700 – $166,100
- Type: Full-time
This role owns clinical trial data from start-up through database lock, including CRF specs, database build/UAT, and vendor oversight. Ideal if you have 5+ years of clinical data management, know EDC systems, and want a mix of hands-on data work plus project leadership.
Clinical Data Manager II
- Employer: Precision Medicine Group
- Location: Gladstone, NJ
- Salary: $100,700 – $166,100
- Type: Full-time
Very similar scope: lead or support data management on clinical studies, handle edit checks, coding, SAE/AE reconciliation, and train study teams. Good fit if you’re comfortable juggling multiple trials and working closely with sponsors and external vendors.
Senior Clinical Data Manager
- Employer: Precision For Medicine
- Location: Gladstone, NJ
- Salary: $133,900 – $200,900
- Type: Full-time
This senior role adds program-level leadership on top of core data management: you’ll guide timelines, resources, and cross-functional initiatives, and may oversee sponsor programs. Best for folks with 8+ years’ CDM experience, strong leadership skills, and comfort presenting to clients.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the company’s careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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