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Gladstone
Gladstone Mayor's Christmas Tree Fund Kickoff
7 days ago
The 2026 Mayor's Christmas Tree Fund in Gladstone will support Feed Northland Kids and Gladstone Neighbors Helping Neighbors. The community is invited to a Tree Lighting on December 1, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at Linden Square to help launch the effort. Donate: https://t.co/kiNm7XOa0V
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Gladstone, Missouri
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