The 2026 Mayor's Christmas Tree Fund in Gladstone will support Feed Northland Kids and Gladstone Neighbors Helping Neighbors. The community is invited to a Tree Lighting on December 1, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at Linden Square to help launch the effort. Donate: https://t.co/kiNm7XOa0V

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Gladstone, Missouri