Free fall brush drop-off this weekend

The City of Gladstone will hold its annual Fall Brush Drop-Off Weekend from Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8 at the Gladstone Public Works facility. Residents can drop off brush and tree limbs for free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; proof of residency is required, and trash and hazardous waste will not be accepted.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Gladstone