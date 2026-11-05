undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gladstone
Free fall brush drop-off this weekend
3 days ago
The City of Gladstone will hold its annual Fall Brush Drop-Off Weekend from Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8 at the Gladstone Public Works facility. Residents can drop off brush and tree limbs for free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; proof of residency is required, and trash and hazardous waste will not be accepted.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Gladstone
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.