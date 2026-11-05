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Gladstone

Free fall brush drop-off this weekend

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6yhS_1Go56IyF00

The City of Gladstone will hold its annual Fall Brush Drop-Off Weekend from Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8 at the Gladstone Public Works facility. Residents can drop off brush and tree limbs for free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; proof of residency is required, and trash and hazardous waste will not be accepted.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Gladstone

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