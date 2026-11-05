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🏥 Gladstone, MO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady in Gladstone, MO right now, with options from clinic work to home health and dental. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Registered Behavior Technician FT M–F 7:30–3:30 ($21–$23.63/hr)
- Employer: Easter Seals
- Location: Gladstone, MO
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30am–3:30pm
- Pay: $21.00 – $23.63 per hour (based on experience)
Work directly with children with autism using ABA therapy under a BCBA. This role comes with paid training, yearly raise opportunities, PTO, healthcare, and retirement contributions, plus a consistent daytime schedule.
RN (Registered Nurse) Home Health Case Manager ($80K–$95K)
- Employer: Phoenix Home Care and Hospice
- Location: Gladstone, MO and surrounding areas
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $80,000 – $95,000 per year
Manage your own home health caseload with support from a full care team and an AI-powered charting assistant so most documentation is done during visits. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401k options, PTO, paid training, and an annual stay bonus for both full-time and part-time nurses.
Part-Time Dental Hygienist – Periodontal Office
- Employer: Jeremy Youngblood DDS
- Location: Gladstone, MO
- Type: Part-time (about 16–24 hours/week, 2 days/week, flexible)
Join a long-standing perio practice where the previous hygienist stayed 35 years. Expect 60-minute perio maintenance visits, 60 minutes per quadrant for SRP, annual instrument ordering, and a low-drama, supportive team that values quality over speed.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Gladstone tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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