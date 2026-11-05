🏥 Gladstone, MO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Gladstone, MO right now, with options from clinic work to home health and dental. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Easter Seals

Easter Seals Location: Gladstone, MO

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30am–3:30pm

Pay: $21.00 – $23.63 per hour (based on experience)

Work directly with children with autism using ABA therapy under a BCBA. This role comes with paid training, yearly raise opportunities, PTO, healthcare, and retirement contributions, plus a consistent daytime schedule.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care and Hospice

Phoenix Home Care and Hospice Location: Gladstone, MO and surrounding areas

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000 – $95,000 per year

Manage your own home health caseload with support from a full care team and an AI-powered charting assistant so most documentation is done during visits. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401k options, PTO, paid training, and an annual stay bonus for both full-time and part-time nurses.

Employer: Jeremy Youngblood DDS

Location: Gladstone, MO

Type: Part-time (about 16–24 hours/week, 2 days/week, flexible)

Join a long-standing perio practice where the previous hygienist stayed 35 years. Expect 60-minute perio maintenance visits, 60 minutes per quadrant for SRP, annual instrument ordering, and a low-drama, supportive team that values quality over speed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Gladstone tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.