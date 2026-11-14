©Wes Craig/Marvel Comics

What a year for Marvel characters famously written by Neil Gaiman. After Miracleman joined the Marvel universe with Armageddon and the newly launched Avengers book, now it’s time for Angela to get her first solo book in over a decade.

Written by Wes Craig (Kaya) and drawn by Pere Pérez (Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity), the book will see Heven dispatch Angela to Earth to handle a new demon outbreak in New York. Slaying demons is something Angela’s more than happy to do—and if this mission also requires she learn why Heven and the new demon lord Abraxas are suddenly interested in Earth, she’ll try to find the time for that, too.

Created in 1993 by Gaiman and Todd McFarlane, Angela’s real-world history is pretty complicated due to a long legal dispute between her two creators that ended in Gaiman’s favor and her in Marvel comics. Since then, she’s been a Guardian of the Galaxy and retroactively a sister of Thor, often showing up in Pride Month stories, as a guest star in other comics, or as part of a team in short-lived books. Outside the comics, she joined the Marvel Rivals roster just last year in the same season as Daredevil.

“Angela’s an old school warrior: stoic, no-nonsense, she doesn’t suffer fools, doesn’t have time for BS, and she’s tough as nails,” said Craig. “I love that kind of character, but that also makes her an interesting challenge: What would make someone like that show us her heart? And is there anything that would make her break? Over the next year, we’re gonna find out…”

Angela will debut on shelves and digitally in February 2027.

[via AIPT]