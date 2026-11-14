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Want to own a Tesla Cybercab? You can now preorder one if, somehow, you’re invited to do so, and Tesla claims in an X post that your estimated delivery date will be sometime next month. The sticker price would be $29,990.

Depending on your perspective, that could qualify as keeping a promise Tesla CEO Elon Musk made to release such a vehicle to customers by the end of 2026, and to do so at that price point.

It’s a state of affairs that could, in theory, force tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee to shave his head. Back in 2024, Brownlee rode in a Cybercab at the product’s unveiling event, but expressed extreme skepticism about Tesla’s ability to deliver on its promise to release that same vehicle to consumers for under $30,000 before 2027. “If they do—let’s say they do—I will shave my head on camera, because I’m that confident they won’t do it,” Brownlee said.

Despite Tesla’s announcement that the Cybercab will be released in some form, to some people, by the end of this year, Brownlee claims his “hair is safe.” The provisos and limitations under which the vehicle is being sold, he argues, don’t add up to a kept promise. And for what it’s worth, Grok seems to agree with Brownlee—and vehemently so, to the disappointment of Tesla stans.

Brownlee’s bet aside, here’s what it will take to buy and use this version of the Cybercab:

The terms and conditions say your Cybercab will be “operable only within Tesla-enabled Robotaxi geofences and other operating limits Tesla supports,” which are all in Texas currently. It also comes with a brutal monthly operating fee of $299. That’s like having to pay the monthly car payment on a second $30,000 car.

And as the Wall Street Journal points out, even if you’re someone invited to buy a Cybercab, and you’re within one of the geofenced areas in which the car can operate, and you’re in good standing on your $299 monthly fees, one key selling point—perhaps even the key selling point—of the Cybercab is not going to be available: at least for the time being, you’re not going to be able to put it to work as a robotaxi and make money. It’s for personal use only.

Musk argues that the car will be made available nationwide, “as we receive regulatory approval,” stated as if approval is a forgone conclusion.

But even he admits $299 is too much, writing that the “monthly fee is too high” and that it should be knocked down to about $115 per month. So even Musk agrees the economics don’t make sense, even if he also thinks Brownlee is “a chicken.”