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Days after he and co-CEO Peter Safran split from Skydance under surprising circumstances, James Gunn is posting on social media again. And given the recent news, it’s naturally about dispelling rumors concerning Man of Tomorrow and Skydance’s current proximity to it.

Specifically, there’s recently been claims circulating online of the studio preparing to edit and change the movie in major ways, including potentially eliminating guest stars like Blue Beetle and Supergirl. On Threads, Gunn addressed the “untrue rumors,” stating that “no one from Skydance has even seen the movie. The only people that have are Peter Safran and a very small trusted group of friends and family. So any stories around this narrative are false.”

Following the news of Gunn and Safran leaving DC Studios, the internet has been abuzz with speculation about what Skydance will now do with DC movies. Beyond Man of Tomorrow, the only other holdover from this DC universe is the TV spinoff The People vs. Gorilla Grodd. Other than that, will Skydance start from scratch again, for what’d be the third time in an average person’s lifetime? Do David Corenswet and other actors stay onboard, just with a different creative direction courtesy of new steward Jeremy Latcham?

Answers to these questions won’t come until post-Tomorrow (and probably post-The Batman Part II), but it’s generally believed that the heavy hitters that’ve been missing from these movies will take center stage again. Whether the audience is willing to meet Skydance and Latcham halfway, we’ll have to wait and see. Until then, Man of Tomorrow flies into theaters on July 9, 2027.

[via Deadline]