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In the lead-up to the latest Hunger Games prequel film, Sunrise on the Reaping, we’ve been given tidbits of information, like why the film looks so colorful despite its soul-crushingly bleak story. But now we have the answer to arguably the biggest elephant in the room in the movie and the original film quadrilogy, straight from author Suzanne Collin’s mouth: why didn’t Haymitch tell anyone about his rebellion?

Set 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) as he participates in the 50th annual Hunger Games, which are also the Second Quarter Quell. Fans know the Quarter Quells, which are special versions of the Hunger Games that take place every 25 years, as some of the bloodiest and most consequential dominoes in the series. In a special letter to Hunger Games fans filled with glowing words of appreciation for director Francis Lawrence, plus the film’s producers, screenwriters, and cast, Collins revealed why Haymitch stayed hush-hush about his past in the original book trilogy. The answer is pretty understandable: the dude was haunted by the fallout of his attempted rebellion.

“The seeds of Haymitch Abernathy’s backstory were planted over twenty years ago when I began the original trilogy,” Collins wrote. “In Catching Fire, Katniss and Peeta watch the recap of his Second Quarter Quell games as he silently observes from the shadows. The Capitol had warped the true account and spun reality into vicious propaganda. For Haymitch to tell the truth about what happened would’ve been too dangerous for his tributes and too traumatic for him.”

Despite actor Woody Harrelson only getting the faintest impression of the horrors Haymitch endured, Collins has nothing but the utmost respect for Harrelson’s performance in the original films, which fleshed out the inner turmoil bubbling beneath the surface of Haymitch’s laissez-faire bravado as Katniss and Peeta’s mentor.

“Which brings me to Woody Harrelson. I can’t say enough about his masterful depiction of Haymitch in the original films. Knowing only scant details of his backstory, he intuitively filled in the emotional journey of the character with a pitch perfect performance,” she wrote. “Being free of any conflict between page and screen made the job of writing his youthful trials much easier.”

She continued, “Woody’s return to reprise his character, along with our amazing original stars, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, adds such poignancy to the film. It’s such a gift to watch them bridge Haymitch’s Hunger Games to Katniss’s tale.”

Alongside the returning Hunger Games alumni, Zada is joined by Mckenna Grace as fellow tribute Maysilee Donner; Ralph Fiennes as President Snow; Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee; Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle; Kieran Culkin as shockjock Caesar Flickerman; Elle Fanning as the eccentric Effie Trinket; Maya Hawke as Wiress; Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird; and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20.