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Pluribus season two is now, finally, in production, and though we have no idea what’s specifically in store for Carol and the alien-infested world around her, an enticing breadcrumb has just been revealed.

That breadcrumb comes in the news that Samba Schutte has been upped from guest star to series regular for season two of the hit Apple TV show. Schutte, of course, plays Mr. Diabaté, a fellow immune human who, instead of fighting back against the mind-control aliens, has decided to embrace them (literally) and use them to his advantage. Mainly to do lots and lots of partying in Las Vegas. Carol visited and interacted with him a bit in season one but, as a series regular in season two, it seems likely that role will be expanded.

So, what does that tell us about season two? Well, of course, this is purely speculative, but a few things come to mind. One would be that we see Diabaté’s origin story a bit. We know he’s immune. We know he’s in Las Vegas. But we don’t know exactly how or why that happened. Maybe that revelation will add some new context to his story.

Of course, another option is that Carol cooks up something new to try to save Earth and Diabaté is a part of it. Or, even more likely than that, he’s made aware of Carol’s plan and chooses not to participate. That feels a bit more in character. He’s also the de facto leader of the other immune humans around the world, so possibly the show digs more into that.

Whatever the case, one person who also may not know what’s coming is Schutte himself. Recently, series creator Vince Gilligan revealed Schutte is one of the stars of the show who prefers NOT to know the entire plot of the season in advance. “We know what the whole season is, and we will share it soon with Rhea,” Gilligan said back in September. “Sometimes the actors like Karolina [Wydra] and Samba [Schutte], sometimes they don’t necessarily want to know. They kind of want to be surprised, which I kind of like that.”

Filming on Pluribus season two is happening right now and, hopefully, we’ll get to see it in the new year.