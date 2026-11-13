©Universal

It feels like day two billion of casting rumors for the next James Bond. We’ve heard names, we’ve seen short lists, there have been last-minute curveballs, and yet, so far, nothing is official. A new report, however, offers some interesting information suggesting that while no one is necessarily out of the running just yet, Robert Pattinson is the clear frontrunner.

The main reason for that is a look at the “test deals” Pattinson and his fellow actors signed. These are the contracts put in place that say, “Hey, if you get the role, here’s what we’d expect from you.” According to Puck, most of the actors who tested, such as Josh O’Connor and Jack Lowden, signed four-picture deals. Pattinson, however, was able to negotiate it down to a three-picture deal and get considerably more money than everyone else.

Which, if you step back from it, might seem like he’s less likely. Why sign the guy who costs more and won’t commit for as long? Well, because this is James Bond. Money isn’t a big problem. And producers often make those kinds of concessions because he’s the guy they really want and are willing to do anything to get him. It also doesn’t hurt that, of all the actors who have been rumored, Pattinson is clearly the biggest name and box office draw, which is a nice place to restart your mega franchise.

Apparently, Pattinson was named by Bond’s previous owners, the Broccoli family, back when Daniel Craig hung up the role with No Time to Die. But then he signed on to become Batman, and the producers lost interest. Now though, according to the same report, that’s not an issue for the new owners—Amazon—and the prevailing thought is that Pattinson will be done with Batman after the next film, which is currently shooting.

So does this mean that the biggest, most battle-tested star among the bunch is definitely set to be James Bond for Denis Villeneuve? Of course not. But it’s a compelling argument and one we might look back at in the coming weeks if and when Pattinson is handed the keys to the Aston Martin.

Everyone assumes the decision will be made before the end of the year, though, so the wait could finally be over. And, in fact, we have a feeling it might be by the end of this month, before Villeneuve (and Pattinson) have to do press for Dune: Part Three. We’ll let you know when, or if, that happens.

How would you feel about Robert Pattinson as James Bond? Let us know below.