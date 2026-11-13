©Paramount

In a serendipitous turn of events, a new Friday the 13th movie is in the works for the first time in twenty years. Not only that, the film will be the thirteenth entry in the franchise, announced, of course, on Friday the thirteenth.

According to a press release, horror luminary Steve Miner, the man we have to thank for Jason Voorhees’ iconic machete and mask in Friday the 13th Part II and PartIII, will direct the film. Likewise, screenwriter David Fliegel will write its script. The Barsamian family will be producing the film through “Jason Universe” owner Horror, Inc., alongside production company CatchLight Studios (Umma, Heretic). The film is slated to release sometime in 2027. Going from the quotes, everyone involved in the film is jazzed about bringing the “Jason Universe” back to the silver screen.

“When I put the hockey mask on Jason for Friday the 13th Part III, I knew it would create a truly scary image that would work for that movie. I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films. I’m thrilled to come back and continue the legacy,” Miner said in a press release.

“For generations of fans, Jason’s identity is inseparable from the creative choices Steve Miner brought to the screen,” Robbie Barsamian, Executive Vice President of Horror, Inc., said. “Reuniting with Steve under a fully independent model allows us the creative control to honor what makes Jason the greatest slasher of all time and deliver the definitive theatrical event that today’s audiences expect.”

“Jason is one of the most recognizable figures in cinema history,” Chris McGurk, chairman and CEO of Cineverse said. “We have a proven track record of empowering uncompromising genre filmmaking and connecting it directly with passionate audiences, and are honored to be a part of bringing Jason back to theaters where he belongs.”

“Bringing an icon like Jason back to the screen requires dedication to craft and a deep respect for the fandom,” Jeanette Volturno, co-founder of Catchlight Studios added. “We’re excited to collaborate with Steve and Robbie to create a practically-shot film that is relentless, cinematic and terrifying.”

The upcoming Friday the 13th film will be the first one we’ve received since Warner Bros. 2009 reboot. Granted, we haven’t exactly been dry on Jason Voorhees content. Outside of its eponymous multiplayer video game, Peacock and A24 recently released its prequel TV series, Crystal Lake, starring Linda Cardellini as Jason Voorhees’ murderous mother, Pam, and Callum Vinson as Jason.

While today’s news is certainly exciting on a calendar front for horror movie fans, it’s also humbling one. This Friday the thirteenth is also a celebration of life for screenwriterVictor Miller, the original scribe of Friday the 13th. Miller passed away on August 31 at the age of 86.

Here’s hoping the precedent of Miner and Fliegel’s film being the 13th in the iconic horror franchise is the best of omens.