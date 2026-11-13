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This holiday season, how does an action-packed sci-fi detective noir for the whole family sound? If it sounds good, may we presentRay Gunn, the latest film from legendary director Brad Bird? Its latest trailer has just arrived.

Opening in select theaters December 4 before coming to Netflix on December 18, Ray Gunn follows a private detective (voiced by Sam Rockwell) who finds himself in a complex whodunit involving the world’s biggest music star, Venus Nova (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). And in this new trailer, you see that, along with lots of the film’s big action sequences, supporting characters, and stunning settings that make it so unique.

Other voices in the film include Tom Waits, Alan Tudyk, Matt Berry, Bobby Cannavale, Michelle Rodriguez, Matt Jones, John Ratzenberger, Patton Oswalt, and many, many others. Bird has assembled a who’s who for his long-time passion project, and it makes the film even better.

What did you think of the latest trailer for Ray Gunn?