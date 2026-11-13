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Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to promise sequels to Predator, Conan the Barbarian, and Commando. Elijah Wood discusses his return as Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Both Ryan Murphy’s The Beauty and Grotesquerie have reportedly been canceled after a single season. Snap me down, it’s Morning Spoilers!

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova

Deadline reports Jasmine Hottle, the sister of late actress Kaylee Hottle, will take over the role of Jia in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.

Predator, King Conan, Commando II

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Arnold Schwarzenegger once again confirmed there are plans in place for his return to the Predator, Conan the Barbarian, and Commando franchises.

I’m looking forward to seeing the scripts because that’s where the action is. What’s not on the page is not on the stage, so I’m just waiting for the scripts to get perfected and then we go and start shooting those things.

Austin Powers 4

Meanwhile, Mike Myers told Deadline “there’s a very big chance” a fourth Austin Powers movie is on the way, adding that he’s “writing it right now.”

There’s a very big chance [it’s happening]. I’m writing it right now.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Elijah Wood also spoke to Deadline about his return as Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

It was beautiful. It was like no time had passed. It felt like stepping back into time: Looking down, having the sort of muscle memory of like, ‘I’ve seen these feet this way; I know this wardrobe. And that feeling is so wild, it’s so transportive, it’s like suddenly 27 years are gone, and you’re back in it again. So that was very lovely and special.

The Spiral

According to Deadline, New Line Cinema has acquired the rights for an English-language remake of the 2026 Italian psychological horror thriller, The Spiral. Written and directed by Paolo Strippoli, the films stars Jasmine Trinca as “a mother whose family life is thrown into turmoil when a mysterious woman, known as the Stranger, played by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, draws her into a Faustian pact.”

The Beauty/Grotesquerie

Finally, according to a new report from The Ankler (via Bloody-Disgusting), both Ryan Murphy’s The Beauty and Grotesquerie have been canceled after a single season.