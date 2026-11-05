Bose Recalls 600,000 Batteries After Reports of Melting and Catching Fire

©Bose

Bose has recalled over 630,000 lithium-ion battery packs for smart speaker systems in the U.S. after the company received at least seven reports of the units melting, producing smoke, and catching fire, according to a new report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Bose battery packs are used in the S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker Systems and were sold both along with the speakers and separately as accessories or replacement parts. Over 35,000 of the battery packs were also sold in Canada, the CPSC said.

The batteries were sold between December 2017 and July 2026 and retailed from between $100 and $160 when sold separately. The packs were sold at Bose, Best Buy, and other retail stores, according to the CPSC press release. They were also sold online at Amazon, Bose.com, BestBuy.com, and Walmart.com, among others.

Bose customers who believe they have the recalled batteries should visit the company’s recall landing page and follow the instructions to receive a replacement. You’ll be asked to provide the battery’s serial number.

The first six digits of the recalled battery serial numbers will include:

083723

078352

084105

078591

078592

084106

086409

“Note: Your S1 speaker and battery pack both have separate serial numbers. Be sure to enter the 17-digit serial number printed on your battery pack,” the company warns.

Consumers are encouraged to stop using the battery packs and only power their speakers while connected to AC power until they obtain a replacement.

Bose hopes that consumers do not throw the battery packs in the trash, as they can be hazardous. You’re encouraged to recycle the batteries through recycling boxes often seen at retail and home improvement stores or through municipal collection programs.

News of the recall comes after New York City saw its deadliest fire of the year, with six people killed in Brooklyn on Thursday. It’s unclear what caused the fire, but Mayor Zohran Mamdani suggested at a press conference that it might have something to do with an electric bike, according to the New York Times.

The modern world is filled with batteries, and they can pose serious risks when they overheat and cause fires. There have been 406 fires caused by batteries in New York so far this year, according to the New York Fire Department, up from 241 fires last year. Seventy people have been injured, and nine people have died from battery fires in the city this year.