The Final ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ Trailer Reveals One of Its Not-So-Secret Secrets

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Godzilla Day has come and gone, but Godzilla weekend is finally here. That’s right. Let out your best “RAWR” because the highly anticipated sequel to Godzilla Minus One, Godzilla Minus Zero, is now in theaters. And it’s freaking awesome.

Part of why it’s awesome is that it’s filled with twists and turns, one of which is revealed in the film’s final trailer, which just came online. This reveal, however, is the one every Godzilla fan out there saw coming, so it’s not going to ruin your experience, but if you want to go in totally unspoiled, don’t click the video below. If you just want one more tease of how kick-ass this movie is, then, by all means, click away.

Yes, the reveal is that in Godzilla Minus Zero, Godzilla returns and fights one of his most famous enemies, King Ghidorah. In the film, the three-headed kaiju powerhouse poses a major problem not just for Godzilla, but Japan as a whole, which is part of the reason why all our favorite characters team up once again.

And even though the trailer does, technically, reveal something that had not yet been confirmed—King Ghidorah is in the movie—it doesn’t reveal anything beyond that. And there is a lot to reveal beyond that, not just about this latest giant monster, but much, much more.

Again, we can’t recommend Godzilla Minus Zero enough, especially if you loved the first film. It’s a phenomenal follow-up that makes that film even more awesome after the fact.

Godzilla Minus Zero is now in theaters.