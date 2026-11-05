It’s All Finally Happening in the ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 Trailer

©Darko Sikman/Paramount+

From the first moment of its first episode, Yellowjackets grabbed its audience by the throat and didn’t let go. Told across two timelines, the show wowed us with a mystery centered on a high school soccer team whose plane crashed in the Canadian wilderness, leaving them to fend for themselves for almost two years, and how that affected the survivors decades later. Witchcraft, murder, cannibalism, and more. Everything seemed possible. Now, the trailer for the fourth and final season is here and it looks like everything is about to come together.

In Yellowjackets season four, the team members who survived their harrowing time in wilderness have come home, which seems to spark the weirdness that haunts them all later in life. Check it out.

Since the beginning of Yellowjackets, a few big questions have lingered. How did the team get rescued? What happened when they got home? What secrets are they hiding? Over the course of three seasons we’ve gotten some of those answers, or at least hints at them, as we watched the younger versions of the characters dive deeper into their feral ways, while the older versions do everything in their power to keep those truths safe.

But here, it sure looks like we’ll finally see exactly what life was like when everyone got back home and the two stories will start to merge, filling in the gaps that have fascinated fans for years. Will they finally tell everyone the truth of what happened after the crash? Do they even have to?

The 10-episode final season of Yellowjackets comes to Paramount+ (only with its premium plan, apparently) starting on November 20. What are you most excited to see?