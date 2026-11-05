New ‘Fool Night’ Trailer Asks What Price You’d Pay to Transform Into a Plant for the Greater Good

©Shaft/Sunrise/Netflix

The fall anime season is in full swing, and Fool Night, a killer show arriving on Netflix at the end of November, is poised to be the season’s must-watch. Unlike the mood-setting teaser and interviews from months ago, the streamer has now released an official trailer, giving viewers a sense of what lies ahead. The evocative preview poses a big question to prospective viewers: would you give your life to become a flower for the betterment of humanity?

Originally created by mangaka Kasumi Yasuda and adapted by Studio Sunrise (Cowboy Bebop, Mobile Suit Gundam) and Shaft (Puella Magi Madoka Magika), Fool Night is a dystopian sci-fi thriller set in a world engulfed in eternal darkness. Because of the lack of sunlight, plant life is scarce, and so is life-giving oxygen. To combat this, scientists developed a procedure called transfloration that turns people into plants. Obviously, it’s a huge ask for transfloration recruiters like Yomiko Horai to ask strangers to become a plant. To sweeten the deal, folks like her childhood bestie, Toshiro Kamiya, get a stipend to sign on the dotted line. If that wasn’t depressing enough, the series takes the premise even further with a transflorite serial killer on the loose.

Calling Fool Nightone of the most inventive ongoing sci-fi series to date would be an understatement. As someone who’s caught up on the manga, I can say the series goes far beyond the already intriguing scope of its first arc. There are government conspiracies, deadly double crosses, and a really piercing character and social drama at play among folks who have no choice but to turn into plants to get out of poverty. Folks get turned into furniture, trees, houseplants, the whole nine yards. The series is so dense that I often have to double back a couple of chapters to keep all the cascading developments straight between its arcs. It’s really gripping stuff. So if any of that entices you to peek ahead, you can do so at VIZ Media. A handful of its chapters are available to read for free.

As teased in the trailer, the series is going to be rich with body horror of folks slowly transforming into plants. We love a series playing with the contradiction of beauty in the morose. And what better studios to handle its anime adaptation than Sunrise and Shaft, two of the most astute Japanese studios in the business, who know a thing or two about riding the line of that contradiction? From what we’ve seen and heard from the official trailer, Fool Night looks absolutely stunning, and the voice acting in both the English and Japanese dubs teases a gut-wrenchingly good time ahead.

All 12 episodes of Fool Night drop on Netflix on November 26.