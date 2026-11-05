Apple Is About to Start Snooping on Your iCloud Links

©Adriano Contreras / Gizmodo

Have you ever received an iCloud link from a friend and thought to yourself, “Hmm, I wonder if there’s harmful content in there”? Me neither, but this is apparently a problem Apple has set out to resolve.

The first iOS 27.3 developer beta came out on Tuesday, and the god-sent folks over at 9to5Mac are already digging into the support documents. They’ve flagged one interesting tidbit: Apple is now going to be checking photos and files shared through public iCloud links for “harmful content,” starting with iOS 27.3.

For those unfamiliar, iCloud links work similarly to Google Drive links; you can share them just with people you select, or you can choose violence and set them to “Anyone with the link” (which, as Apple’s support document correctly points out, makes it accessible to anyone who has the link). These are the links Apple says it will now be checking out.

One thing to note here: Apple doesn’t specify what constitutes “harmful content” for the purpose of these checks. Its existing iCloud terms do include a prohibition on obvious things like malware and child abuse, but it’s not made clear whether that’s all it’s referring to here.

Some might say it’s clearly an “I know it when I see it” sort of vibe, but many, many platformshave struggled to defineand consistentlyenforce these exact boundaries. Harm has grey areas, especially when cloud storage, which often contains content not intended for public consumption, is involved.

This is all important, though, because this isn’t slap-on-the-wrist territory. Apple states that it may “move, refuse, modify, remove, or delete” items it finds. It also reserves the right to block or disable your Apple Account, bar you from ever creating an Apple Account again, and involve law enforcement.

This kind of policy is a fairly established practice among major cloud storage providers, and to some extent Apple is playing catch-up here. Microsoft and Google also review content that’s shared from OneDrive and Drive accounts, respectively, though there’s an appeal process in both cases. Apple’s support document, while specific about potential enforcement actions, doesn’t describe any process for challenging its decision.

So anyway, here’s hoping that everyone here is doing completely appropriate and normal things with their iCloud accounts. Be careful out there, folks.