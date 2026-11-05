Scarlett Johansson Offers a Surprising Tease About Her ‘Batman Part II’ Role

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Scarlett Johansson is collecting franchises like former foe Thanos collects Infinity Stones. Already a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jurassic World, she’ll next star in Mike Flanagan’s Exorcist film as well as Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II. We don’t know much, officially, about Johansson’s role in that Batman film, but a new interview has us even more curious than we already were.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Johansson compared her two upcoming franchise roles, saying the one in The Batman Part II was more challenging. “It gave me a lot of existential angst for some reason,” she said. “It was very hard to figure out. I don’t know why, whether it was just the role or where I’m in my life or what’s going on, but it was just like hard to crack it. And that’s all I can say about it. It was a tough role in a lot of ways.”

So we know that, whichever role Johansson is playing, it’s not something she was able to do easily. It had some complexity to it. And that certainly could line up with the prevailing rumor that she’s playing Gilda Gold, the potential wife of Harvey Dent. In DC Comics, Gold stays with Dent after he becomes Two-Face, which seems like a pretty toxic thing to do, and also becomes her very own killer villain called Holiday.

If that’s the role she’s playing, and again we don’t know for sure, that balance of pretending to be good while also reckoning with evil seems like it fits Johansson’s description. Though, you could probably say that for any number of other roles as well. There are certainly lots of options.

Whatever the case, hearing an actress as accomplished as Johansson talk about the film in this way gives us all the hope in the world. The Batman Part II is scheduled for release on February 28, 2028.