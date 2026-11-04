‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 Will Feature More ‘Clone Wars’ and ‘Rebels’ Characters

©Lucasfilm

Paul W.S. Anderson returns to the cosmic horror genre with film adaptations ofNether Station and Nether Vortex. Former wrestler Chris Jericho becomes a werewolf hunter in I Am the Teeth. And let’s not forget new sci-fi projects starring Katee Sackhoff, Isabelle Fuhrman, Erin Moriarty, and more! All this and a homicidal armadillo puppet in today’s thrill-packed edition of Morning Spoilers!

Nether Station/Nether Vortex

Deadline reports Paul W.S. Anderson is attached to direct film adaptations of Kevin J. Anderson’s sci-fi/horror novels, Nether Station and NetherVortex. According to a synopsis, the burgeoning multimedia franchise follows Cammie Skoura, “a brilliant, neurodivergent young scientist aboard a deep-space expedition that uncovers a trail of ancient ruins and long-dead alien civilizations leading toward a mind-shattering discovery. Cammie is described as a character the vein of Beth Harmon, Anya Taylor-Joy’s chess prodigy from the hit Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit. She anchors a story that fuses space exploration with the cosmic dread Weird Tales has published since its founding in 1923.” Jonathan Wakeham (Midas Man,To Catch a Killer) has been hired to write both scripts.

Future Tense

Deadline also reports Mekhi Phifer, Katee Sackhoff, Mark Dacascos, and John Hennigan have recently wrapped filming on Future Tense, a sci-fi film from director Josh Tessier. Based on a script by Tessier, Michael Edwards, and Steven Smith, the story is said to be set in “a brutal, post-apocalyptic world, where a conflicted interrogator battles his loyalty to a ruthless regime as he forms an unlikely alliance with a captured rebel commander.”

Heartache

Deadline additionally has word Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan, Orphan: First Kill) will star in Heartache, a “dramatic sci-fi thriller” from Beth Fletcher. Heartache is Fletcher’s first feature. The story centers on “a woman determined to discover love in a near-future world where heartbreak has become lethal, whose search for intimacy becomes increasingly entangled with obsession and control.”

Pretty Kill Machine

According to Deadline, Jonathan Rhys Meyers will star in Pretty Kill Machine, a new vampire movie set in Joshua Tree, Calif., from director Matthew Wilder. The story follows Vee, “a supernatural being who has walked the earth since before recorded history. A vampire ‘in the vulgate,’ she prefers to think of herself as simply ‘a day drinker’– drifting between an elegant hotel bar and a mirrored, glass-walled lair in the desert, feeding on blood and, more dangerously, on souls. Her centuries-long existence is thrown into crisis when she falls in love for the first time, a development that threatens to end her eternal reign for good.”

I Am the Teeth

Meanwhile, Deadline reports Chris Jericho will play a werewolf hunter in I Am the Teeth, a “creature horror action film” co-starring Hope Jordan and Thomas Parobek. Directed by Scott B. Hansen, the story follows “five middle schoolers searching for a lost pet who come face-to-face with a werewolf in their town’s woods. After trapping the beast on accident, they make a shocking discovery: the creature is actually a young woman who disappeared more than a decade earlier. Now pursued by a relentless bounty hunter (Jericho) and confronted by signs of something even more terrifying lurking nearby, the kids must find a way to protect her before the real monsters close in.”

The Thing in the Hall

Elsewhere, Milo Hutton, Booboo Stewart, and KaDee Strickland have joined the cast of The Thing in the Hall, a “psychological horror thriller” currently shooting in Los Angeles based on a short story by E. F. Benson. Directed by Logan Kishi, the story “revolves around Francis Assheton (Stewart), a psychology graduate student who moves into the isolated home of his longtime friend, Louis Fielder (Hutton). When Louis introduces Francis to his experiments in spiritualism, their shared curiosity takes a turn, drawing them into something neither fully understands.”

[Deadline]

C.L.A.Y.

The outlet also reports Brenton Thwaites and Erin Moriarty have joined the cast of the the “psychological cyber-thriller” C.L.A.Y. starring Nicolas Cage, Michael Sheen, Jordi Mollà, Emilio Sakraya, Adrian Topol, and Agnez Mo. The story follows “a brilliant but socially invisible computer prodigy who finds purpose and belonging when he is drawn into C.L.A.Y. (Clowns Laughing At You), an underground hacker collective whose daring exploits turn digital provocation into real-world consequences. As the group’s notoriety grows, their actions attract the attention of intelligence agencies, criminal syndicates and rival hackers.”

[Deadline]

McConadilla

An armadillo puppet who reviews movies on Youtube comes to life and murders all who stand in the way of his master’s dream of becoming a popular online presence in the trailer for McConadilla.

Robopocalypse

THR reports a TV series based on Daniel H. Wilson’s 2011 novel, Robopocalypse, is now in development from screenwriter Avika Goldsman and Ron Howard, who’s attached to direct the pilot. According to the show’s logline: “Not far into our future, the dazzling technology that runs our world turns against us. At Zero Hour—the moment the robots attack—the human race is almost annihilated, but as its scattered remnants regroup, humanity for the first time unites in a determined effort to fight back. Brilliantly conceived and amazingly detailed, Robopocalypse is an action-packed epic with chilling implications about the real technology that surrounds us.”

Star Wars: Ahsoka

During a recent panel at LA Comic Con featuring Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Eman Esfandi, the latter revealed the second season of Ahsoka will see the live-action debuts of more beloved characters from Clone Wars and Rebels.

A lot of other well-beloved characters that we get to spend more time with in live-action. I think everyone’s going to be really happy with them. So, I’m very excited about the new characters we get to spend more time with.

[Comic Book]

Get Jiro

Toonami has released a trailer for this week’s new episode of Get Jiro.

Common Side Effects

Finally, Adult Swim has released another promo for the second season of Common Side Effects, premiering in January.