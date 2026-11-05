📅 Nov 17: Eat at Primanti Bros. to support Girard HS Yearbook

📢 Support Girard High School Yearbook at Primanti Bros.

The Girard High School Yearbook Club is holding a fundraiser at Primanti Bros., 5800 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16565 on November 17 from 11 am to 11 pm.

During those hours, 20% of event sales will be donated to the Girard High School Yearbook.

To make your purchase count:

Dine in and show the fundraiser flyer , OR

, OR Order online for pickup at this location only and use code DINE2DONATE

Note:

Delivery orders and gift cards do not qualify .

. A $250 minimum in event sales is required for the donation to be made.

If you’re planning to eat out that day, this is an easy way to support local students.