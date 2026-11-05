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Erie
📅 Nov 17: Eat at Primanti Bros. to support Girard HS Yearbook
2 days ago
📢 Support Girard High School Yearbook at Primanti Bros.
The Girard High School Yearbook Club is holding a fundraiser at Primanti Bros., 5800 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16565 on November 17 from 11 am to 11 pm.
During those hours, 20% of event sales will be donated to the Girard High School Yearbook.
To make your purchase count:
- Dine in and show the fundraiser flyer, OR
- Order online for pickup at this location only and use code DINE2DONATE
Note:
- Delivery orders and gift cards do not qualify.
- A $250 minimum in event sales is required for the donation to be made.
If you’re planning to eat out that day, this is an easy way to support local students.
More Info: Yearbook Fundraiser - EVES - Announcements -
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