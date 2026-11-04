📅 Girard vs. Iroquois D10 Quarterfinals on Nov. 7

📅 Girard vs. Iroquois – District 10 Quarterfinal Game

Come cheer on Girard Football as they take on Iroquois in the District 10 Quarterfinals.

Date: Saturday, November 7

Time: 7:00 pm

Location: Veterans Stadium

If you’re free, grab your family, wear your school colors, and head to Veterans Stadium at 7:00 pm to support the team.

GOOD LUCK, YELLOWJACKETS! 🏈