undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
American Football
📅 Girard vs. Iroquois D10 Quarterfinals on Nov. 7
3 days ago
📅 Girard vs. Iroquois – District 10 Quarterfinal Game
Come cheer on Girard Football as they take on Iroquois in the District 10 Quarterfinals.
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7:00 pm
- Location: Veterans Stadium
If you’re free, grab your family, wear your school colors, and head to Veterans Stadium at 7:00 pm to support the team.
GOOD LUCK, YELLOWJACKETS! 🏈
More Info: Girard Football vs. Iroquois - D10 Quarterfinals -...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.