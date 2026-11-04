Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
American Football

📅 Girard vs. Iroquois D10 Quarterfinals on Nov. 7

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOOTh_1GkhtPR900

📅 Girard vs. Iroquois – District 10 Quarterfinal Game

Come cheer on Girard Football as they take on Iroquois in the District 10 Quarterfinals.

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 7:00 pm
  • Location: Veterans Stadium

If you’re free, grab your family, wear your school colors, and head to Veterans Stadium at 7:00 pm to support the team.

GOOD LUCK, YELLOWJACKETS! 🏈

More Info: Girard Football vs. Iroquois - D10 Quarterfinals -...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments