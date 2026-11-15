Gilroy neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from kids’ beds to a big water heater. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look.

Item: FREE gray toddler bed with mattress included

Condition: Not stated (mattress included with frame)

Location: Carriage Hills, Gilroy, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple gray toddler bed, sized for a small child, with the mattress already included. A good fit if you’re moving your child out of a crib and don’t want to buy new.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 50-gallon gas water heater (good for scrap metal)

Condition: Disconnected, drained, and stored outside, ready for pickup

Location: Gilroy Downtown, near Rosanna and Third

Source: nextdoor.com

Gray, tank-style outdoor water heater being given away mainly for scrap metal. It’s already disconnected and drained. The poster asks that you take the whole thing. First come, first served, so plan for a vehicle and help to lift it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Kids gray wooden teepee bed frame

Condition: Partially disassembled for easier transport

Location: Carriage Hills, Gilroy, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun teepee-style wooden bed frame for kids, in gray. It’s already partly taken apart, so it should fit into most SUVs or trucks. You’ll need your own mattress.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Food bundle – applesauce cups, meal prep, and bag of fruit

Details:

8 cups of Musselman’s Original Apple Sauce, 4 oz each

of Musselman’s Original Apple Sauce, Prep meals (ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat meals)

Bag of fruit

Location: Long Meadow, Gilroy, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster wants everything picked up today and asks that you take all the items. Great if you can use extra food right away.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Gilroy tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.